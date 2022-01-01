VIVOSUN Mylar Reflective Grow Tent is a clever solution to a grower’s needs. Whether you’re starting a new growing operation or have mature plants this grow tent will be the perfect environment for them. Insulated with Mylar, the interior of the tent is 98% reflective, boosting the growth rate of your plants, and with a layer of 600D canvas, your grow tent is both tear-proof and lightproof.

Durable and Sturdy Construction - VIVOSUN Grow Tent uses 600D Oxford cloth and heavy-duty zippers to avoid any light leak and ensure durability. All-iron metal frame provides strong support for hanging all kinds of lights and ventilation systems.



Human-centered Design - Multi-size vents available for different ventilation systems; Filter Strap included for hanging filter; Observation window can help you monitor your plant growing status



Keep Growing Under Control - VIVOSUN Grow Tent allows you to monitor the humidity, temperature, lights, etc for your growth. It helps to maximize results without having to worry.



Easy Installation - It usually takes one person 15-30 minutes to assemble the grow tent following the steps in the instruction. All assembled accessories are included.



1-Year Warranty Guaranteed