5 Gallon DWC Hydroponic System Kit (4 Bucket, Black)

Complete DWC Hydroponic Kit: This kit contains everything you need to start your hydroponic garden; 4x 5-gallon hydroponic buckets; 4x 8-inch baskets; 4x drip irrigation sets; 1x air pump; 8x air tubes; 4x air stones; 1x divider; 4x clay pebbles packs; 4x visual water level indicators; 4x air valves; 1x instruction booklet

2-in-1 Unique Design: Combines Deep Water Culture & top feed recirculating drip; Using a dual outlet air pump, it aerates your reservoir from two sides at once for vigorous, explosive DWC root growth, while also providing a recirculating top feed drip system

Powerful Air Pump: Air output: 25L/min. (adjustable); Comes with strong air pump to oxygenate your water and encourage root growth; Pumps raw air into the nutrient solution through air hoses at the bottom of the bucket

Easy to Assemble and Use: With the guidance of the easy-to-use manual, you can enjoy fast, easy installation; The included clay pebbles keep the plants' upper roots dry and provide a solid base of support; The built-in floating red ball clearly indicates water level so you know when to refill

Wide Range of Applications: This complete hydroponic bucket system easily fits inside grow tents, open areas inside gardens, on balconies, or in offices, garages, homes, or basements; Works great both indoors and outdoors

