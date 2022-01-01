Package Includes: 1 x Clip-On Fan & 1 x Product Manual



Key Features: Overall Size: 8.7 x 12 inch (22 x 31 cm; W x H); Fan Blade: 6 inches; Comes with 2 speeds (Low: 1500 rpm; High: 2100 rpm) to circulate the air in grow tents for improved ventilation and consistent temperatures



Flexible Rotation: The grow tent fan supports 80° horizontal oscillations and 120° vertical oscillations, which can guide the airflow exactly where you need it



Strong Clamp: It is equipped with an easy-to-open clamp (1.7-inch maximum) fit for poles from 16 to 22 mm; The thickened non-slip mat on the clamp will not scratch surfaces



Powerful, Whisper-Quiet Operation: This oscillating fan contains a 20W upgraded copper motor, it’s small but mighty; The maximum noise output is just 40 dB, it’ll run ultra-quietly and not disturb you at all



Removable Front Frame: You can easily remove the grill by opening the frame and cleaning its fan blades; The 6-inch compact size makes it a great addition to your bedroom, study, office, and other rooms