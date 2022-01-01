About this product
Package Includes: 1 x Clip-On Fan & 1 x Product Manual
Key Features: Overall Size: 8.7 x 12 inch (22 x 31 cm; W x H); Fan Blade: 6 inches; Comes with 2 speeds (Low: 1500 rpm; High: 2100 rpm) to circulate the air in grow tents for improved ventilation and consistent temperatures
Flexible Rotation: The grow tent fan supports 80° horizontal oscillations and 120° vertical oscillations, which can guide the airflow exactly where you need it
Strong Clamp: It is equipped with an easy-to-open clamp (1.7-inch maximum) fit for poles from 16 to 22 mm; The thickened non-slip mat on the clamp will not scratch surfaces
Powerful, Whisper-Quiet Operation: This oscillating fan contains a 20W upgraded copper motor, it’s small but mighty; The maximum noise output is just 40 dB, it’ll run ultra-quietly and not disturb you at all
Removable Front Frame: You can easily remove the grill by opening the frame and cleaning its fan blades; The 6-inch compact size makes it a great addition to your bedroom, study, office, and other rooms
About this brand
VIVOSUN
We at VIVOSUN are passionate growers. We founded VIVOSUN over ten years ago in Los Angeles and have become the leading online retailer of indoor gardening products because we know what it takes to be a successful grower. Our products are designed to ensure that everyone can grow like a professional, regardless of experience. Our unique, patented technology simplifies the science of growing, and our line of smart products creates the perfect environment for any plant.
At our LA headquarters, we continue to test and refine our products so we can offer the quality our customers expect. We pursue design and quality backed by the highest knowledge in material sciences that ensure our customers the best results. Simply, we love what we grow.
