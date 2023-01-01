Compact and Portable: The VIVOSUN dehumidifier is equipped with handles so that it can be conveniently moved from one place to another; Modern white fits into small homes, offices, tents, decor, or even caravan

Large Capacity: The 2200ml water tank can slide in and out easily, and could remove up to 700ml (23.67oz) of moisture per day and equipped with a drain hose

Touch Screen Control: Visualized ambient temperature and humidity with green LED indicator light; Operating temperature：25-30℃（77-86℉）； Humidity: Over 85% relative humidity. The higher the humidity, the better the result

Quiet and Air Refresh: Built-in Thermos-Electric Cooling Technology (Peltier) operates without a compressor; Compared to the air compressor dehumidifier, this one requires a specific humidity environment which equipped with auto defrost and air refresh function and you will have much less to worry about

Auto Shut-off and Timer Function: Automatically shut the unit off once the water reservoir is full; It can run non-stop for 24 hours or set a timer from 1 to 24 hours

