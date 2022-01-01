About this product
Sturdy Fabric Material - Made of 300g thickened non-woven fabric, moderately permeable, environmentally friendly, and BPA-free
Great Drainage - Non-woven fabric avoids the pots to retain excess water, allowing the roots to breathe, translating to a healthier, more vigorous growth
Durable reinforced handles - While the competitors use flimsy handles that are a continuation of the same fabric the pot is made from. We use serging stitches to sew handles onto the pot so they can support a full bag of soil
Portable Bags - Both heavy-duty handles and rugged material allows you to move bags full of soil and plants easily
Use it for years - Clean, store the bags while not in use, and they can be reused for years.
Warranty - 1-Year Warranty
About this brand
VIVOSUN
We at VIVOSUN are passionate growers. We founded VIVOSUN over ten years ago in Los Angeles and have become the leading online retailer of indoor gardening products because we know what it takes to be a successful grower. Our products are designed to ensure that everyone can grow like a professional, regardless of experience. Our unique, patented technology simplifies the science of growing, and our line of smart products creates the perfect environment for any plant.
At our LA headquarters, we continue to test and refine our products so we can offer the quality our customers expect. We pursue design and quality backed by the highest knowledge in material sciences that ensure our customers the best results. Simply, we love what we grow.
