VIVOSUN LATEST VS1000 LED GROW LIGHT WITH SAMSUNG LM301H DIODES
Lower Costs & High Efficiency -The VIVOSUN VS1000 LED grow lights use the latest high-efficiency (2.75 μmol/J) LED plant light technology, the Samsung LM301H Diodes for extremely high output that consumes only 100W of electricity, making it more efficient than traditional HID lamps and other plant lamps on the market
Dimmable Ballast - It has a dimming knob that makes it adaptable to different growing periods
Sun-like Full-Spectrum Lighting - The VS1000 full-spectrum LED delivers optimal light-spectrum coverage
Low Noise & Low Heat -The VS1000 LED has a unique appearance, with power supply and ventilation holes; No fans needed meaning low noise; Ambient heat is very low, so there is no need to worry about burns or damage to your plant
VIVOSUN
We at VIVOSUN are passionate growers. We founded VIVOSUN over ten years ago in Los Angeles and have become the leading online retailer of indoor gardening products because we know what it takes to be a successful grower. Our products are designed to ensure that everyone can grow like a professional, regardless of experience. Our unique, patented technology simplifies the science of growing, and our line of smart products creates the perfect environment for any plant.
At our LA headquarters, we continue to test and refine our products so we can offer the quality our customers expect. We pursue design and quality backed by the highest knowledge in material sciences that ensure our customers the best results. Simply, we love what we grow.
