Description

VIVOSUN 160W LED Grow Light, 2 x 2 FT. LED Plant Light with Samsung Diodes and Sunlike Full Spectrum for Growing Indoor Plants, Seedlings, Vegetables, and Flowers



Sunlike Spectrum Lighting: This grow light provides optimal full-spectrum coverage including 3000K, 5000K, 660nm, 730nm light (i.e., white, warm white, red, and far-red light); Give your plants what they need for all stages of growth



High Efficiency (Samsung Lights): It comes with 340 Samsung diodes with an output of 2.8 μmol/J and only 160W of energy consumption; Highly efficient and delivers a more uniform, optimized light for greater yields; 21.6 x 4.2 x 3.9 in. (thinner)



Safe & Reliable: This ETL-certified grow light with Sosen driver is safe to use; IP65 waterproofing makes it ideal for high humidity growing conditions where longer lifespans are needed; Has no other high voltage electronic components on the LED board, thus reducing the risk of electric shock



4 Dimmable Modes: The VIVOSUN 160W grow light supports 4 levels of light intensity ranging from 25% to 100% with a 120V America NEMA 5-15P plug; Satisfy different needs at different growth stages



Bonus Hangers & Well-Made Details: We give an extra set of hangers for easy hanging; One is specially designed for a 2 x 2 ft. tent; The rectangular design makes it able to hang vertically or horizontally for better light penetration



Warranty: 5-Year Warranty Guaranteed



Package Includes:



1x LED Grow Light Kit