About this product
Highly Reflective Mylar Indoor Grow Tent with Sealed Bottom Design, Ventilation Window and Cable Hole Port
Keeps All Light In: This grow tent blocks all light from escaping with a sealed bottom design and 100%-reflective diamond mylar lining that boosts output efficiency of your setup; Simply zip up to get a lightproof seal so your hydroponics indoor plants can thrive without disrupting your life
Easy to Assemble & Observe: This small grow tent can be installed in minutes, ideal for professionals and beginners alike; With SBS zippers on each side, access doors open easily and can be rolled out of the way, giving you a clear view without removing plants
Durable Structure: Supported with thick fiberglass poles and upgraded connectors and quality 600D Oxford fabric tent cloth that is tear-resistant and double-stitched for better light control, this tent has superior durability; all lining is nontoxic
Tons of Uses: With a cable hole port and a suitable size, our small grow tent fits most indoor hydroponic equipment, allowing you to enjoy growing year round; Create your own Aerogarden with ease, anywhere in your home – from balconies, sitting rooms, to garages
Customized Small Safe House for Plants: A mesh ventilation window ensures plants enjoy clean, safe, optimal airflow; This mini tent helps build a better hydroponics growing environment for your plants and effectively protects your plants from living creatures outside the tent
Keeps All Light In: This grow tent blocks all light from escaping with a sealed bottom design and 100%-reflective diamond mylar lining that boosts output efficiency of your setup; Simply zip up to get a lightproof seal so your hydroponics indoor plants can thrive without disrupting your life
Easy to Assemble & Observe: This small grow tent can be installed in minutes, ideal for professionals and beginners alike; With SBS zippers on each side, access doors open easily and can be rolled out of the way, giving you a clear view without removing plants
Durable Structure: Supported with thick fiberglass poles and upgraded connectors and quality 600D Oxford fabric tent cloth that is tear-resistant and double-stitched for better light control, this tent has superior durability; all lining is nontoxic
Tons of Uses: With a cable hole port and a suitable size, our small grow tent fits most indoor hydroponic equipment, allowing you to enjoy growing year round; Create your own Aerogarden with ease, anywhere in your home – from balconies, sitting rooms, to garages
Customized Small Safe House for Plants: A mesh ventilation window ensures plants enjoy clean, safe, optimal airflow; This mini tent helps build a better hydroponics growing environment for your plants and effectively protects your plants from living creatures outside the tent
About this strain
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
VIVOSUN
We at VIVOSUN are passionate growers. We founded VIVOSUN over ten years ago in Los Angeles and have become the leading online retailer of indoor gardening products because we know what it takes to be a successful grower. Our products are designed to ensure that everyone can grow like a professional, regardless of experience. Our unique, patented technology simplifies the science of growing, and our line of smart products creates the perfect environment for any plant.
At our LA headquarters, we continue to test and refine our products so we can offer the quality our customers expect. We pursue design and quality backed by the highest knowledge in material sciences that ensure our customers the best results. Simply, we love what we grow.
At our LA headquarters, we continue to test and refine our products so we can offer the quality our customers expect. We pursue design and quality backed by the highest knowledge in material sciences that ensure our customers the best results. Simply, we love what we grow.