Highly Reflective Mylar Indoor Grow Tent with Sealed Bottom Design, Ventilation Window and Cable Hole Port

Keeps All Light In: This grow tent blocks all light from escaping with a sealed bottom design and 100%-reflective diamond mylar lining that boosts output efficiency of your setup; Simply zip up to get a lightproof seal so your hydroponics indoor plants can thrive without disrupting your life

Easy to Assemble & Observe: This small grow tent can be installed in minutes, ideal for professionals and beginners alike; With SBS zippers on each side, access doors open easily and can be rolled out of the way, giving you a clear view without removing plants

Durable Structure: Supported with thick fiberglass poles and upgraded connectors and quality 600D Oxford fabric tent cloth that is tear-resistant and double-stitched for better light control, this tent has superior durability; all lining is nontoxic

Tons of Uses: With a cable hole port and a suitable size, our small grow tent fits most indoor hydroponic equipment, allowing you to enjoy growing year round; Create your own Aerogarden with ease, anywhere in your home – from balconies, sitting rooms, to garages

Customized Small Safe House for Plants: A mesh ventilation window ensures plants enjoy clean, safe, optimal airflow; This mini tent helps build a better hydroponics growing environment for your plants and effectively protects your plants from living creatures outside the tent

