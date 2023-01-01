Kit includes: 4 x 2 ft. Grow Tent, AeroLight Wing AW200SE, AeroZesh S4 Inline Fan Combo, GrowHub E42A Controller, AeroWave E6 Clip-on Fan and an Accessory Bag.

Grow Tent: Our highly reflective Mylar 4x2-foot grow tent is capable of housing 2-4 plants, it is the perfect size to start your growing journey.

AeroLight: Our energy efficient AeroLight Wing LED Grow Light is adequate for the 4x2 grow tent and you can adjust the light to the optimized spectral ranges for all stages of a plant’s life cycle. The built-in fan in the light will help circulating air from the top inside the tent.

AeroZesh: Our powerful and quiet 4-inch AeroZesh ventilation system provides fresh, cool air for your plants while filtering odors from the grow space.

GrowHub: Our GrowHub Controller simplifies growing. You can remotely control devices from anywhere, all-in-one platform for controlling, monitoring, designed for growers of all experience levels.

AeroWave: Our auto-oscillation Clip-on Fan offers a strong airflow propelled by EC motor. Improved growing conditions are provided by the innovative natural breeze mode.

Accessories: Our accessory pack has everything you need for growing, including enough fabric pots, trellis netting that fits grow tent size, 328-foot plant ties, and VIVOSUN trimming shears.

