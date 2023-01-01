About this product
Package includes: 1x VSF6450 LED Light 1x 24-hour Plug-in Timer 1x 120V to 240V Plug Adaptor 1x Custom Suspension Kit 1x Manual.
Full-Spectrum Sunlike Lighting: Designed with optimal light-spectrum coverage using 2142PCS Samsung 3030 (6500K) lights and 84PCS 660nm Osram 3030 lights in the white, warm white, red, and far-red light spectrums; The 660nm diodes improve photosynthesis and are most beneficial during blooming and flowering; Blue light promotes plants’ germination and when combined with the red lights leads to higher yields.
Daisy-Chain-Ability: The daisy-chain ability allows connections of up to 160 lights in a series — simply control the main light with a VIVOSUN controller to dim or brighten all the lights in the series; We offer you a digital timer to control/preset the light, making it easy if you are not home; It can be used for indoor planting, grow tents (perfect for 4’ x 4’ or 5’ x 5’), hydroponics, gardens, and commercial cultivation in large rooms.
Foldable Design & Detachable Ballast: The grow light can be folded up to 180° making it easy to install or store and thus keeping your room tidy; It comes with a detachable ballast and a 9.8ft. long power cord with 120V America NEMA 5-15P plug; Mounting the ballast outside the tent or away from the light can reduce ambient heat and extend your light’s service lifespan.
Dimmable & Uniform Lighting: Comes equipped with a dimming knob with 6 levels of light intensity ranging from 0% (off), to 40%, 50%, 60%, 80%, and 100%; The light bar design has IP66 water prevention, benefits from heat dissipation, and enables uniform light density throughout the plant canopy at all stages of growth.
High Efficiency & Stability: With Samsung 3030 & OSRAM 3030 and the Inventronics driver, this grow light achieves 40% higher PPFD than HID lamps and delivers high-efficiency (2.8μmol/J) LED light with low power consumption (645W) for real energy savings; Ideal for efficient and effective gardeners and specialists.
VIVOSUN
We at VIVOSUN are passionate growers. We founded VIVOSUN over ten years ago in Los Angeles and have become the leading online retailer of indoor gardening products because we know what it takes to be a successful grower. Our products are designed to ensure that everyone can grow like a professional, regardless of experience. Our unique, patented technology simplifies the science of growing, and our line of smart products creates the perfect environment for any plant.
At our LA headquarters, we continue to test and refine our products so we can offer the quality our customers expect. We pursue design and quality backed by the highest knowledge in material sciences that ensure our customers the best results. Simply, we love what we grow.
