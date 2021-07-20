About this product
3.5g Premium Indoor Cannabis Flower
---------------------------------------------
Subspecies: Hybrid - 50% Indica/50% Sativa
Lineage: Created by Lumpy’s Flowers, cross unknown
Dominant Terpene: Caryophyllene
Flavor/Aroma: Apple, Herbal, and Vanilla
Effects: Calms the mind and body and regulates mood
---------------------------------------------
At VOLCANNX, our consumers, the plant, and the culture are at the forefront of everything we do. By growing in a way that is authentic to our past and layering it with new methods, we help you craft unforgettable experiences.
---------------------------------------------
---------------------------------------------
About this strain
Apple Fritter, a true hybrid strain, is known for its powerful and relaxing high. Put out by Lumpy’s Flowers, Apple Fritter is a strain with secret origins. Those who enjoy Apple Fritter say this strain allows you to enjoy an evening without losing your cool. Apple Fritter has a flavor and and aroma that come off as sweet and earthy, with a light cheesy apple pastry influence.
Apple Fritter effects
Reported by real people like you
140 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
82% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
65% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
57% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
11% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
21% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
17% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
12% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
25% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
VOLCANNX
Rooted in the Past, Nurtured in the Present, Crafted for the Future.
At VOLCANNX, our consumers, the plant, and the culture are at the forefront of everything we do. By growing in a way that is authentic to our past and layering it with new methods, we help you craft unforgettable experiences.
