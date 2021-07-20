3.5g Premium Indoor Cannabis Flower

Subspecies: Hybrid - 50% Indica/50% Sativa

Lineage: Created by Lumpy’s Flowers, cross unknown

Dominant Terpene: Caryophyllene

Flavor/Aroma: Apple, Herbal, and Vanilla

Effects: Calms the mind and body and regulates mood

