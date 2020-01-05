About this product
3.5g Premium Indoor Cannabis Flower
---------------------------------------------
Subspecies: Hybrid - 50% Indica/50% Sativa
Lineage: Created with a cross of Snowman and Y-Life
Dominant Terpene: Caryophyllene
Flavor/Aroma: Fruity, Creamy, and Sweet
Effects: Uplifting, calming high that alleviates stress and increases sociability
---------------------------------------------
At VOLCANNX, our consumers, the plant, and the culture are at the forefront of everything we do. By growing in a way that is authentic to our past and layering it with new methods, we help you craft unforgettable experiences.
---------------------------------------------
Subspecies: Hybrid - 50% Indica/50% Sativa
Lineage: Created with a cross of Snowman and Y-Life
Dominant Terpene: Caryophyllene
Flavor/Aroma: Fruity, Creamy, and Sweet
Effects: Uplifting, calming high that alleviates stress and increases sociability
---------------------------------------------
At VOLCANNX, our consumers, the plant, and the culture are at the forefront of everything we do. By growing in a way that is authentic to our past and layering it with new methods, we help you craft unforgettable experiences.
About this strain
Cereal Milk is a hybrid marijuana strain from Cookies. Cereal Milk is made by crossing Y Life (Cookies x Cherry Pie) and Snowman, a sativa-dominant Cookies pheno. Cereal Milk has a loud flavor with a sweet milk and ice cream nose that will keep you dipping back into your stash. You can expect dense, quality nugs dripping with trichomes and a potent high.
Cereal Milk effects
Reported by real people like you
138 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
81% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
55% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
7% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
13% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
8% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
7% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
22% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
VOLCANNX
Rooted in the Past, Nurtured in the Present, Crafted for the Future.
At VOLCANNX, our consumers, the plant, and the culture are at the forefront of everything we do. By growing in a way that is authentic to our past and layering it with new methods, we help you craft unforgettable experiences.
At VOLCANNX, our consumers, the plant, and the culture are at the forefront of everything we do. By growing in a way that is authentic to our past and layering it with new methods, we help you craft unforgettable experiences.