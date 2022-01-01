About this product
3.5g Premium Indoor Cannabis Flower
---------------------------------------------
Subspecies: Hybrid - 50% Indica/50% Sativa
Lineage: Created with a cross of the classic Gorilla Glue #4 and Starfighter
Dominant Terpene: Limonene
Flavor/Aroma: Berry, Herbal, Lemon, and Fuel
Effects: Offers creativity euphoric energy, motivation, and focus
---------------------------------------------
At VOLCANNX, the plant, the culture, and the people are at the center of everything we do. With our state-of-the-art indoor grow, tissue culture practices, and pheno-hunting, we produce top-tier, exotic flower for cannabis enthusiasts.
---------------------------------------------
Subspecies: Hybrid - 50% Indica/50% Sativa
Lineage: Created with a cross of the classic Gorilla Glue #4 and Starfighter
Dominant Terpene: Limonene
Flavor/Aroma: Berry, Herbal, Lemon, and Fuel
Effects: Offers creativity euphoric energy, motivation, and focus
---------------------------------------------
At VOLCANNX, the plant, the culture, and the people are at the center of everything we do. With our state-of-the-art indoor grow, tissue culture practices, and pheno-hunting, we produce top-tier, exotic flower for cannabis enthusiasts.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
VOLCANNX
Rooted in the Past, Nurtured in the Present, Crafted for the Future.
At VOLCANNX, our consumers, the plant, and the culture are at the forefront of everything we do. By growing in a way that is authentic to our past and layering it with new methods, we help you craft unforgettable experiences.
At VOLCANNX, our consumers, the plant, and the culture are at the forefront of everything we do. By growing in a way that is authentic to our past and layering it with new methods, we help you craft unforgettable experiences.