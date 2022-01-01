About this product
3.5g Premium Indoor Cannabis Flower - Limited Edition Strain
The VOLCANNX Grower’s Stash series includes exclusive, small-batch strains available for a limited time only.
Subspecies: Indica Leaning
THC Percentage: 35.85%
Lineage: Cross of Banana Cream Cake and Jealousy
Dominant Terpenes: Limonene and Caryophyllene
Flavor/Aroma: Sweet, Creamy, and Earthy
Effects: Euphoric, relaxing, and peaceful
About this brand
VOLCANNX
Rooted in the Past, Nurtured in the Present, Crafted for the Future.
At VOLCANNX, our consumers, the plant, and the culture are at the forefront of everything we do. By growing in a way that is authentic to our past and layering it with new methods, we help you craft unforgettable experiences.
At VOLCANNX, our consumers, the plant, and the culture are at the forefront of everything we do. By growing in a way that is authentic to our past and layering it with new methods, we help you craft unforgettable experiences.