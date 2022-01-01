3.5g Premium Indoor Cannabis Flower

---------------------------------------------

Subspecies: Indica-Dominant Hybrid - 70% Indica/30% Sativa

Lineage: Local to the Malibu region, a phenotype of OG Kush but exact heritage is unknown

Dominant Terpene: Myrcene

Flavor/Aroma: Citrus, Earthy, and Herbal

Effects: Euphoric head and body high that offers relaxation and contentment

---------------------------------------------

At VOLCANNX, our consumers, the plant, and the culture are at the forefront of everything we do. By growing in a way that is authentic to our past and layering it with new methods, we help you craft unforgettable experiences.