3.5g Premium Indoor Cannabis Flower
Subspecies: Indica-Dominant Hybrid - 70% Indica/30% Sativa
Lineage: Local to the Malibu region, a phenotype of OG Kush but exact heritage is unknown
Dominant Terpene: Myrcene
Flavor/Aroma: Citrus, Earthy, and Herbal
Effects: Euphoric head and body high that offers relaxation and contentment
At VOLCANNX, our consumers, the plant, and the culture are at the forefront of everything we do. By growing in a way that is authentic to our past and layering it with new methods, we help you craft unforgettable experiences.
VOLCANNX
Rooted in the Past, Nurtured in the Present, Crafted for the Future.
At VOLCANNX, our consumers, the plant, and the culture are at the forefront of everything we do. By growing in a way that is authentic to our past and layering it with new methods, we help you craft unforgettable experiences.
