About this product
3.5g Premium Indoor Cannabis Flower
Subspecies: Sativa-Dominant Hybrid - 70% Sativa/30% Indica
Lineage: Created with a cross of Oz Kush and Peach Ringz
Dominant Terpene: Caryophyllene
Flavor/Aroma: Candy, Fruity, and Sour
Effects: Offers a sense of contentment and eases racing thoughts without causing sleepiness
At VOLCANNX, our consumers, the plant, and the culture are at the forefront of everything we do. By growing in a way that is authentic to our past and layering it with new methods, we help you craft unforgettable experiences.
About this strain
Peach Ozz, aka "Peach Oz," is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Oz Kush and Peach Rings. This strain produces a full-body high accompanied by a cerebral head buzz. The effects of Peach Ozz will make you feel motivated, chatty, and ready to take on any task. This strain features a notable flavor profile with sweet and peachy flavors that will remind you of candy. The aroma is more earthy than sweet. Medical marijuana patients choose Peach Ozz to help relieve symptoms associated with conditions like chronic headaches, depression and fatigue. Growers say this strain flowers into dark green buds with purple and white trichomes. Peach Ozz was originally bred by Dying Breed. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.
Peach Ozz effects
3 people told us about effects:
Uplifted
100% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
100% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Headache
33% of people report feeling headache
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Lack of appetite
33% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
15% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
VOLCANNX
Rooted in the Past, Nurtured in the Present, Crafted for the Future.
At VOLCANNX, our consumers, the plant, and the culture are at the forefront of everything we do. By growing in a way that is authentic to our past and layering it with new methods, we help you craft unforgettable experiences.
