3.5g Premium Indoor Cannabis Flower

---------------------------------------------

Subspecies: Indica-Dominant Hybrid - 60% Indica/40% Sativa

Lineage: Created with a cross of Cherry Pie and Face Off OG

Dominant Terpene: Caryophyllene

Flavor/Aroma: Sweet, Pine, and Earthy

Effects: Offers a euphoric lift that inspires creativity and conversation while also relaxing the body

---------------------------------------------

At VOLCANNX, the plant, the culture, and the people are at the center of everything we do. With our state-of-the-art indoor grow, tissue culture practices, and pheno-hunting, we produce top-tier, exotic flower for cannabis enthusiasts.