3.5g Premium Indoor Cannabis Flower
Subspecies: Indica-Dominant Hybrid - 60% Indica/40% Sativa
Lineage: Created with a cross of Cherry Pie and Face Off OG
Dominant Terpene: Caryophyllene
Flavor/Aroma: Sweet, Pine, and Earthy
Effects: Offers a euphoric lift that inspires creativity and conversation while also relaxing the body
At VOLCANNX, the plant, the culture, and the people are at the center of everything we do. With our state-of-the-art indoor grow, tissue culture practices, and pheno-hunting, we produce top-tier, exotic flower for cannabis enthusiasts.
VOLCANNX
Rooted in the Past, Nurtured in the Present, Crafted for the Future.
At VOLCANNX, our consumers, the plant, and the culture are at the forefront of everything we do. By growing in a way that is authentic to our past and layering it with new methods, we help you craft unforgettable experiences.
