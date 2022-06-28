About this product
Subspecies: Indica Dominant Hybrid - 70% Indica/30% Sativa
Lineage: White Wookie X The White
Dominant Terpene: Caryophyllene
Flavor/Aroma: Strawberry, Sweet, Tangy
Effects: Mental Euphoria, Blissful Body High, Sleep
At VOLCANNX, the plant, the culture, and the people are at the center of everything we do. With our state-of-the-art indoor grow, tissue culture practices, and pheno-hunting, we produce accessible, top-tier, flower in exotic strains with unique and bold flavors.
About this brand
