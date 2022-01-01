About this product
3.5g Premium Indoor Cannabis Flower
---------------------------------------------
Subspecies: Indica-Dominant Hybrid - 60% Indica/40% Sativa
Lineage: Created with a cross of Wedding Cake and Grape Pie
Dominant Terpene: Caryophyllene
Flavor/Aroma: Grape, Sour, and Spicy
Effects: Head and body high that will leave you relaxed and happy
---------------------------------------------
At VOLCANNX, the plant, the culture, and the people are at the center of everything we do. With our state-of-the-art indoor grow, tissue culture practices, and pheno-hunting, we produce accessible, top-tier, flower in exotic strains with unique and bold flavors.
---------------------------------------------
Subspecies: Indica-Dominant Hybrid - 60% Indica/40% Sativa
Lineage: Created with a cross of Wedding Cake and Grape Pie
Dominant Terpene: Caryophyllene
Flavor/Aroma: Grape, Sour, and Spicy
Effects: Head and body high that will leave you relaxed and happy
---------------------------------------------
At VOLCANNX, the plant, the culture, and the people are at the center of everything we do. With our state-of-the-art indoor grow, tissue culture practices, and pheno-hunting, we produce accessible, top-tier, flower in exotic strains with unique and bold flavors.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
VOLCANNX
Rooted in the Past, Nurtured in the Present, Crafted for the Future.
At VOLCANNX, our consumers, the plant, and the culture are at the forefront of everything we do. By growing in a way that is authentic to our past and layering it with new methods, we help you craft unforgettable experiences.
At VOLCANNX, our consumers, the plant, and the culture are at the forefront of everything we do. By growing in a way that is authentic to our past and layering it with new methods, we help you craft unforgettable experiences.