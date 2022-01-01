3.5g Premium Indoor Cannabis Flower

---------------------------------------------

Subspecies: Indica-Dominant Hybrid - 60% Indica/40% Sativa

Lineage: Created with a cross of Wedding Cake and Grape Pie

Dominant Terpene: Caryophyllene

Flavor/Aroma: Grape, Sour, and Spicy

Effects: Head and body high that will leave you relaxed and happy

---------------------------------------------

At VOLCANNX, the plant, the culture, and the people are at the center of everything we do. With our state-of-the-art indoor grow, tissue culture practices, and pheno-hunting, we produce accessible, top-tier, flower in exotic strains with unique and bold flavors.

