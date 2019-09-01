vtbio Hemp Oil 500mg Large Pet (>50lbs) Tincture/Topical
by VT Biologics
HybridTHC 1%CBD 16%
Strain rating:
About this product
vtbio Hemp Oil 500mg Large Pet Tincture/Topical
Our large pet (>50lbs) CBD concentration at 500mg per 30ml bottle, or +-16.5mg per serving.
100% Hand-crafted, small-batch VT Hemp oil. No pesticides, no chemicals, and only two ingredients- Canabidiol (CBD), & Coconut Oil (MCT). Developed with the same love and care placed into each bottle that we put into our two-legged formulations, albeit with lower concentrations of CBD.
Packed with healthy cannabinoids, terpenes & flavonoids, vtbio takes nothing away and adds nothing back that isn't given to us in the plant. We believe in planting it, caring for it, and processing it by hand, because that way, we can guarantee that what you get from us is 100% natural with 0% chance of any present chemicals, by-products, or contaminants. Our goal is that your pet reaches the same balance, and experiences the same benefits that our people products give to us.
As a note, vtbio products contain less than .3% THC and WILL NOT MAKE YOU (or your pet) HIGH.
How to Use CBD with your Pet
Recommended maximum oral dosage is 1ml, twice per day (half dropper). Being that this is for your pet, good luck getting him to hold this under his tongue, but our dog sure seems to like the natural flavor and (for PoGo anyway), it is a treat. However, oral delivery can get a little messy. Feel free to add the daily dosage to food.
Dogs tend to come in all shapes and sizes. The dosage chart found at vtbio.net can be used as a guide to help determine the optimal dosage to provide the maximum benefit(s). Please keep in mind that just like people, all dogs are different and may not respond exactly the same way. We recommend starting slow and paying attention to how your specific pup responds.
For topical applications, the rule of thumb is that a little drop goes a long way. Simply place a drop on your finger and massage onto a problem area. Be sure to massage beneath the fur and directly onto your pet's skin.
Consistency is key. Experience has shown for us that maximum benefits are acheived with consistent daily usage.
Store at room temperature and out of direct light.
What to Expect
While every dog is different, and your pet's experience may not be the same as someone else's pet, we are confident that you will find that our hemp oil just makes things a little bit better for your fur baby.
While there are currently no formal studies or any definitive pet-specific scientific evidence to date, dogs have an endocannabinoid system just like people.
In a February 4, 2021 article by the American Kennel Club, Dr. Jerry Klein, Chief Veterinary Officer for the organization states,
"While there’s no definitive scientific data on using CBD to treat dogs, there’s anecdotal evidence from dog owners suggesting it can treat pain, especially neuropathic pain, as well as helping to control seizures.
According to Dr. Klein, CBD is also used because of its anti-inflammatory properties, cardiac benefits, anti-nausea effects, appetite stimulation, anti-anxiety impact, and for possible anti-cancer benefits, although there’s no conclusive data on this use."
You know your pet. Take it slowly and see how he reacts, and if you have any questions or concerns, contact your veterinary provider.
There is no lack of information online, and elsewhere, about CBD pet applications and benefits. While we, of course, believe in our products and have seen numerous benefits provided to our four-legged friends, the true test of its efficacy will come from your fur baby.
If for any reason our product is not for you, just send it back for a full refund less return shipping. We do ask that you give it a college try for a week or so, and also that you don't return an empty bottle. Mostly consumed bottles will not be eligible for a refund.
The vtbio Certificate of Analysis can always be found on https://vtbio.net/coa/
Our large pet (>50lbs) CBD concentration at 500mg per 30ml bottle, or +-16.5mg per serving.
100% Hand-crafted, small-batch VT Hemp oil. No pesticides, no chemicals, and only two ingredients- Canabidiol (CBD), & Coconut Oil (MCT). Developed with the same love and care placed into each bottle that we put into our two-legged formulations, albeit with lower concentrations of CBD.
Packed with healthy cannabinoids, terpenes & flavonoids, vtbio takes nothing away and adds nothing back that isn't given to us in the plant. We believe in planting it, caring for it, and processing it by hand, because that way, we can guarantee that what you get from us is 100% natural with 0% chance of any present chemicals, by-products, or contaminants. Our goal is that your pet reaches the same balance, and experiences the same benefits that our people products give to us.
As a note, vtbio products contain less than .3% THC and WILL NOT MAKE YOU (or your pet) HIGH.
How to Use CBD with your Pet
Recommended maximum oral dosage is 1ml, twice per day (half dropper). Being that this is for your pet, good luck getting him to hold this under his tongue, but our dog sure seems to like the natural flavor and (for PoGo anyway), it is a treat. However, oral delivery can get a little messy. Feel free to add the daily dosage to food.
Dogs tend to come in all shapes and sizes. The dosage chart found at vtbio.net can be used as a guide to help determine the optimal dosage to provide the maximum benefit(s). Please keep in mind that just like people, all dogs are different and may not respond exactly the same way. We recommend starting slow and paying attention to how your specific pup responds.
For topical applications, the rule of thumb is that a little drop goes a long way. Simply place a drop on your finger and massage onto a problem area. Be sure to massage beneath the fur and directly onto your pet's skin.
Consistency is key. Experience has shown for us that maximum benefits are acheived with consistent daily usage.
Store at room temperature and out of direct light.
What to Expect
While every dog is different, and your pet's experience may not be the same as someone else's pet, we are confident that you will find that our hemp oil just makes things a little bit better for your fur baby.
While there are currently no formal studies or any definitive pet-specific scientific evidence to date, dogs have an endocannabinoid system just like people.
In a February 4, 2021 article by the American Kennel Club, Dr. Jerry Klein, Chief Veterinary Officer for the organization states,
"While there’s no definitive scientific data on using CBD to treat dogs, there’s anecdotal evidence from dog owners suggesting it can treat pain, especially neuropathic pain, as well as helping to control seizures.
According to Dr. Klein, CBD is also used because of its anti-inflammatory properties, cardiac benefits, anti-nausea effects, appetite stimulation, anti-anxiety impact, and for possible anti-cancer benefits, although there’s no conclusive data on this use."
You know your pet. Take it slowly and see how he reacts, and if you have any questions or concerns, contact your veterinary provider.
There is no lack of information online, and elsewhere, about CBD pet applications and benefits. While we, of course, believe in our products and have seen numerous benefits provided to our four-legged friends, the true test of its efficacy will come from your fur baby.
If for any reason our product is not for you, just send it back for a full refund less return shipping. We do ask that you give it a college try for a week or so, and also that you don't return an empty bottle. Mostly consumed bottles will not be eligible for a refund.
The vtbio Certificate of Analysis can always be found on https://vtbio.net/coa/
About this strain
Lifter
Bred by Oregon CBD, Lifter is a CBD hemp cultivar created by crossing Suver Haze and Early Resin Bud. Buds have a funky cheese aroma with a hint of fuel, making Lifter a welcomed newcomer in the hemp market.
Lifter effects
Reported by real people like you
41 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
68% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
51% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
9% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
31% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
29% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
19% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
1% | low
CBD Strength
16% | medium-high
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
VT Biologics
No chemicals, ever. 100% natural. 100% handcrafted.
Its harder for us, but better for you. We plant, harvest, extract and process using nothing but muscle, and ladybugs for protection. Our partner farm organically manages crops with a focus on biodiversity, sustainability and natural growth. The hemp fields have not seen a chemical for more than 20 years, and there is no interest in changing that.
vtbio believes in the benefits of CBD and its impact to our endocannabinoid system, the body-wide, neurological network comprised of enzymes and receptors that quite literally act as a bridge between the mind and the body. The cannabinoids found in hemp, (CBD, THC [less than 0.3%], and others), interact with this system providing natural augmentation of the body's ability to right itself and maintain homeostasis, or balance. We know first hand as everyone of us has a story. Everyone of us has a story of how specifically CBD has impacted us from muscle or joint pain relief, to neurological health and enhanced and deeper sleep. While CBD can be found just about everywhere now, you will be hard-pressed to commercially find a true full-spectrum blend untouched by chemical or industrial production.
That is what separates us from the masses. That is what makes us unique.
And BTW, we have pet products too!
Its harder for us, but better for you. We plant, harvest, extract and process using nothing but muscle, and ladybugs for protection. Our partner farm organically manages crops with a focus on biodiversity, sustainability and natural growth. The hemp fields have not seen a chemical for more than 20 years, and there is no interest in changing that.
vtbio believes in the benefits of CBD and its impact to our endocannabinoid system, the body-wide, neurological network comprised of enzymes and receptors that quite literally act as a bridge between the mind and the body. The cannabinoids found in hemp, (CBD, THC [less than 0.3%], and others), interact with this system providing natural augmentation of the body's ability to right itself and maintain homeostasis, or balance. We know first hand as everyone of us has a story. Everyone of us has a story of how specifically CBD has impacted us from muscle or joint pain relief, to neurological health and enhanced and deeper sleep. While CBD can be found just about everywhere now, you will be hard-pressed to commercially find a true full-spectrum blend untouched by chemical or industrial production.
That is what separates us from the masses. That is what makes us unique.
And BTW, we have pet products too!