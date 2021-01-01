Vuber
Atlas Top-Small Chamber-Closeout
About this product
Our famous Vuber Atlas Top! Designed for the ultimate in discreet vaping, stainless steel construction keeps your pen cool while the dual-coil titanium heating elements & ceramic cores ensure that your vapor is thick and flavorful.
Includes:
1x Atlas Atomizer Top w/ Dual-Coil Titanium Heating Elements & Ceramic Cores
1x Stainless Steel & Chrome Mouthpiece
