About this product
About this strain
Face on Fire effects
Reported by real people like you
15 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
73% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
40% of people report feeling happy
Aroused
26% of people report feeling aroused
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry mouth
6% of people report feeling dry mouth
Stress
26% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!