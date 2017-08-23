Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand VVS Pens

VVS Pens

CARTRIDGES - BLUEBERRY DIESEL

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%CBD

About this product

Cartridges come in gold, white gold, and rose gold. Premium pure solventless oil with no additional additives.

Blueberry Haze effects

Reported by real people like you
242 people told us about effects:
Euphoric
56% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
44% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
32% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
10% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
27% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
19% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!