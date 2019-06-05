VVS Pens
PRE-ROLL CONES - BLUEBERRY DIESEL
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
1 gram of private reserve flower, oiled with premium solventless oil, and dusted in blonde kief.
Blueberry Cheesecake effects
198 people told us about effects:
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
56% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
47% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
