About this product

Alien OG is a cross of Tahoe OG and Alien Kush. One of the most potent strains available today. An intense high that combines heavy indica body effects and a psychedelic cerebral buzz. Beginners and novices, be sure to take it slow with this heavy-hitter.



The new W CO2 Oil Syringe is pure, strain specific, pesticide-free medicine. Terpene-rich, powerful, and tasty, each W syringe promises precision application with no mess or waste. W’s award winning clear concentrate provides one of the cleanest dab experiences available, with lab-verified THC potencies averaging 70%+.