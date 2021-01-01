W Vapes
Alien OG 500MG CO2 Oil Syringe
About this product
Alien OG is a cross of Tahoe OG and Alien Kush. One of the most potent strains available today. An intense high that combines heavy indica body effects and a psychedelic cerebral buzz. Beginners and novices, be sure to take it slow with this heavy-hitter.
The new W CO2 Oil Syringe is pure, strain specific, pesticide-free medicine. Terpene-rich, powerful, and tasty, each W syringe promises precision application with no mess or waste. W’s award winning clear concentrate provides one of the cleanest dab experiences available, with lab-verified THC potencies averaging 70%+.
