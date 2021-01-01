About this product

Our in house custom blend of Cherry Diesel & CBD Isolate will leave you feeling uplifted and energetic. We combine Cherry OG and Turbo Diesel into one sweet-smelling, uplifting hybrid strain. Its plants bloom with dense, sticky buds that give off a fragrant cherry aroma. Combined with CBD this makes for for a nice uplifting high along with the nice relax feeling from the CBD.



With one puff you’ll see why W Vapes won the Hempcon award for “Best Personal Vaporizer” of 2016. Premium quality, great taste, and ease unite in this simple, sleek, disposable vape pen from W Vapes. This device offers a compact, discreet vaping experience using only locally-sourced, all-natural cannabis oil created through strain-specific, supercritical CO2 extraction.