About this product

Cherry Diesel by MTG Seeds combines Cherry OG and Turbo Diesel into one sweet smelling, uplifting hybrid strain. Its plants bloom with dense, sticky buds that give off a fragrant cherry aroma.



With one puff you’ll see why W Vapes won the Hempcon award for “Best Personal Vaporizer” of 2016. Premium quality, great taste, and ease unite in this simple, sleek, disposable vape pen from W Vapes. This device offers a compact, discreet vaping experience using only locally-sourced, all-natural cannabis oil created through strain-specific, supercritical CO2 extraction.