About this product

The Golden Gram from W Vapes contains Gold N Nite Sativa based hybrid and is a very good mix of cerebral and body effects. The buzz is very potent but mellow, it doesn’t take much to last a long time. Thought processes are clear, but actions are a bit slow. Very easy to focus on a given task. Not couch-lock-ish at all. Perceptions seem to be a bit softer, sounds are mellower, lights aren’t so harsh, colors are warmer.



With one puff you’ll see why W Vapes won the Hempcon award for “Best Personal Vaporizer” of 2016. Premium quality, great taste, and ease unite in this simple, sleek, disposable vape pen from W Vapes. This device offers a compact, discreet vaping experience using only locally-sourced, all-natural cannabis oil created through strain-specific, supercritical CO2 extraction.