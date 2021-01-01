About this product

Grape Cookies by Pisces Genetics is the rich indica-dominant cross between Forum Girl Scout Cookies and Grape Kush. With strong OG elements on one side, complex floral terpenes on the other, and flavors of sweet berry and grape throughout, this strain is a knockout.



With one puff you’ll see why W Vapes won the Hempcon award for “Best Personal Vaporizer” of 2016. Premium quality, great taste, and ease unite in this simple, sleek, disposable vape pen from W Vapes. This device offers a compact, discreet vaping experience using only locally-sourced, all-natural cannabis oil created through strain-specific, supercritical CO2 extraction.