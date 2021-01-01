W Vapes
GSC Hybrid 1G Premium Cartridge
About this product
Girl Scout Cookie is an OG Kush and Durban Poison bred hybrid whose reputation grew too large to stay in California. GSC has a sweet and earthy aroma with toasty notes of pine and melon, Girl Scout Cookie is blissfully euphoric and brings on classic full-body relaxation. A very versatile strain that is great for pain, as well as writer’s block and social anxiety.
