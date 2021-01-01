About this product

Segerblom Haze is an exclusive strain offering from Deep Roots Harvest. The strain is named after Nevada State Senator Tick Segerblom who has been a champion of medical marijuana and tireless advocate for patient access to medical marijuana in the Nevada State Legislature. Fittingly, Segerblom means “Victory Harvest” in Swedish. The genetics for the strain were a donation from a patient here in Nevada and is a cross between Super Silver Haze and an Unknown strain. The Super Silver Haze really comes out in the scent and bud structure of the plant and provides for an energetic and uplifting high. The SSH is also great for appetite stimulation, nausea as well as individuals suffering from anxiety and stress. The unknown genetics give Segerblom Haze an amazing bright red/maroon leaf towards the end of flowering signifying harvest time.



The new W CO2 Oil Syringe is pure, strain specific, pesticide-free medicine. Terpene-rich, powerful, and tasty, each W syringe promises precision application with no mess or waste. W’s award winning clear concentrate provides one of the cleanest dab experiences available, with lab-verified THC potencies averaging 70%+.