W Vapes
Sour Diesel Sativa 500MG Disposable Vaporizer
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 22%CBD —
About this product
Sour D, is an invigorating sativa named after its pungent, sweetly diesel-like aroma. This fast-acting strain delivers energetic and dreamy cerebral effects. Stress, pain, and depression fade away in long-lasting relief that Sour Diesel provides. Descended from Chemdawg, Northern Lights, and a Skunk phenotype.
With one puff you’ll see why W Vapes won the Hempcon award for “Best Personal Vaporizer” of 2016. Premium quality, great taste, and ease unite in this simple, sleek, disposable vape pen from W Vapes. This device offers a compact, discreet vaping experience using only locally-sourced, all-natural cannabis oil created through strain-specific, supercritical CO2 extraction.
Our proprietary extraction process retains the terpene profile of each strain, flavor, aroma, and medicinal perks of the original flower. Each pen contains 500mg of oil extracted from an additive-free, single strain. Available in seasonal Sativa, Indica, or Hybrid strains, our disposable is etched with an H, I, or S so you can discern between them when they’re unboxed. Our direct-inhale disposable vape pens feature a reinforced tip to avoid leakage and a glass quartz container for easy viewing. W Vapes offers a 100% satisfaction guarantee on all cartridges, batteries, and vape pens.
Lemon Sativa effects
Reported by real people like you
34 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Focused
44% of people report feeling focused
Euphoric
44% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
35% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
32% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
23% of people say it helps with pain
