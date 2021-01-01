About this product

Sweet Pebbles is an aromatic hybrid strain with uplifting, happy effects. Those of you who love the strains Fruity Pebbles and Sour Pebbles are likely to appreciate. Be prepared for Sweet Pebbles’ dreamy euphoria to lull your body into elevated relaxation while the mind wanders freely with creativity and focus.



The new W CO2 Oil Syringe is pure, strain specific, pesticide-free medicine. Terpene-rich, powerful, and tasty, each W syringe promises precision application with no mess or waste. W’s award winning clear concentrate provides one of the cleanest dab experiences available, with lab-verified THC potencies averaging 70%