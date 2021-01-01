About this product

Wake-N-Bakery Delta-8 THC infused Mango Lemonade is made with real juice and Delta-8 THC from Hemp. Each bottle contains 25 mg of Delta-8 THC total. Each bottle contains two servings sizes of 8 fl oz.



Delta-8-THC is another cannabinoid found in the cannabis plant, but unlike CBD, Delta-8-THC can have psychoactive effects, similar to Delta-9-THC (which is what is found in marijuana).



Instructions: Consume no more than half the bottle initially, which equals approximately one 8 oz serving. Wait at least an hour before consuming the second serving. Drink responsibly.



Ingredients: Water, Lemon Juice, Industrial Hemp, Sugar Free Sweetener (Erthritol, Monk Fruit Juice, Stevia), Natural Flavors, Yellow Curcumin, Paprika Oleresin (for color).