About this product
Wake-N-Bakery Delta-8 THC infused Raspberry Lemonade is made with real juice and delta-8 THC from Hemp. Each bottle contains 25 mg of Delta-8 THC total. Each bottle contains two servings sizes of 8 fl oz.
Delta-8-THC is another cannabinoid found in the cannabis plant, but unlike CBD, Delta-8-THC can have psychoactive effects, similar to Delta-9-THC (which is what is found in marijuana).
Instructions: Consume no more than half the bottle initially, which equals approximately one 8 oz serving. Wait at least an hour before consuming the second serving. Drink responsibly.
Ingredients: Water, Lemon Juice, Industrial Hemp, Sugar Free Sweetener (Erthritol, Monk Fruit Juice, Stevia), Natural Flavors, Yellow Curcumin (for color).
About this brand
Wake-N-Bakery
Named one of the world's best spots for weed-tourism, Wake-N-Bakery, a wimsical Lake View neighborhood, Chicago coffee shop and bakery, is known for its viral tiktoks and fresh baked edibles and infused beverages containing cannabinoids Delta 8 THC, CBD and Full Spectrum Hemp. Now offering a full line of Delta 8 THC infused gummies, THC infused drinks, prerolls, flower with keif, and chocolates derived from hemp. Let's get sconed!