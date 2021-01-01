About this product

Delta 8 Super Sour OG is our own flower blend. Our Sativa heavy blend is perfect for smoking in a variety of ways be it a joint, a blunt or packed in your bowl.



Delta-8-THC is another cannabinoid found in the cannabis plant, but unlike CBD, Delta-8-THC can have psychoactive effects, similar to Delta-9-THC (which is what is found in marijuana).