About this product

Our yummy laboratory certified Delta-8 THC chocolate edibles are perfect as a snack, with coffee, or as a sweet treat for any time of day. Chocoholics you have met your edible! Each package contains 10 servings. Each chocolate contains 50 mg of Delta-8 THC. This full spectrum hemp derived THC goodie also contains cannabinoids, CBD, CBN and <.3% Delta-9 THC.



Delta-8-THC is another cannabinoid found in the cannabis plant, but unlike CBD, Delta-8-THC can have psychoactive effects, similar to Delta-9-THC (which is what is found in marijuana).



Ingredients: Milk, Chocolate, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk, Soy Lecithin, Hemp Derived Delta-8-THC, CBD, CBN, <3% Delta-9-THC, Salt, Vanilla, Corn Starch, FD&C Yellow #5, Red #3, Red #40, Hydrogenated Palm Oil, Nonfat Dry Milk.



This product contains Delta-8-THC derived from industrial hemp and less than 0.3% Delta-9-THC.

