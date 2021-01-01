About this product
Our delicious vegan fruit slices gummies come in a variety of fruit flavors! Each THC gummy contains 25 mg. 10 servings per a container. Resealable container keeps your gummies fresh on-the-go. The perfect chill treat for stoners.
Delta-8-THC is another cannabinoid found in the cannabis plant, but unlike CBD, Delta-8-THC can have psychoactive effects, similar to Delta-9-THC (which is what is found in marijuana).
Ingredients: Sugar, Corn Syrup, Hep Derived Delta 8 THC, CBD, CBN,<.3% Delta-9 THC, Corn Starch, Modified Corn Starch, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Artificial Colors including (red 40, yellow 5, blue 1)
About this brand
Wake-N-Bakery
Named one of the world's best spots for weed-tourism, Wake-N-Bakery, a wimsical Lake View neighborhood, Chicago coffee shop and bakery, is known for its viral tiktoks and fresh baked edibles and infused beverages containing cannabinoids Delta 8 THC, CBD and Full Spectrum Hemp. Now offering a full line of Delta 8 THC infused gummies, THC infused drinks, prerolls, flower with keif, and chocolates derived from hemp. Let's get sconed!