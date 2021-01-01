About this product
Roll in with a pre-roll. Each roll smokes perfectly. A nice slow burn with a bright flavor that will relax you and give you a boost.
Delta-8-THC is another cannabinoid found in the cannabis plant, but unlike CBD, Delta-8-THC can have psychoactive effects, similar to Delta-9-THC (which is what is found in marijuana).
Delta-8-THC is another cannabinoid found in the cannabis plant, but unlike CBD, Delta-8-THC can have psychoactive effects, similar to Delta-9-THC (which is what is found in marijuana).
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Wake-N-Bakery
Named one of the world's best spots for weed-tourism, Wake-N-Bakery, a wimsical Lake View neighborhood, Chicago coffee shop and bakery, is known for its viral tiktoks and fresh baked edibles and infused beverages containing cannabinoids Delta 8 THC, CBD and Full Spectrum Hemp. Now offering a full line of Delta 8 THC infused gummies, THC infused drinks, prerolls, flower with keif, and chocolates derived from hemp. Let's get sconed!