About this product

Like a glass of Red Wine without the hangover! Our Merlot Preroll contains legal THC in the form of Delta-8 THC. The Indica dominate strain used in this roll was specially selected for it's relaxing qualities. Perfect to enjoy after the end of a long day or after dinner.



Delta-8-THC is another cannabinoid found in the cannabis plant, but unlike CBD, Delta-8-THC can have psychoactive effects, similar to Delta-9-THC (which is what is found in marijuana).



