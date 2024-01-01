Frozen Grapes Cartridge 1g with Cannabis Terps

by Walden Cannabis
HybridTHC 23%CBD —
About this product

**Walden Cartridge - Frozen Grapes**

Unwind in style with **Frozen Grapes**, an indica-dominant strain crafted for relaxation and tranquility. Infused with premium cannabis-derived terpenes, this strain delivers a rich flavor profile of sweet, juicy grapes complemented by frosty, earthy undertones for a truly soothing experience.

Perfect for evening use or winding down after a long day, **Frozen Grapes** is known for its calming body effects and gentle euphoria, helping you relax and recharge. Designed with precision, the Walden Cartridge ensures smooth, consistent hits that capture the authentic essence of this indulgent strain.

Let the serene vibes of **Frozen Grapes** take over – your ultimate escape to pure relaxation.

About this strain

Frozen Grapes is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the effects of Frozen Grapes - if you've smoked this strain recently, tell us about it by leaving a review.

About this brand

Walden Cannabis
Walden Cannabis grew from an eccentric group of climbers, backpackers, and yogis, who appreciated how well cannabis paired with nature. When complemented by a walk in the forest, a bonfire with friends, or a wild skinny-dip in the ocean, cannabis can deepen and enrich our connection with our planet, our brethren, and ourselves. A love of the outdoors is at the heart of our company, so we believe that we all play a role in protecting it. We prioritize long-term sustainability over short-term profits; because for us at Walden, a love of our planet demands that we participate in the fight to save it. We invite our consumers to join us in enjoying the outdoors with quality products, and a clean conscience.
