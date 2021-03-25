About this strain
Bred by Exotic Genetix, Caesar is a cross between a female Original Glue and a Triple OG father. Named after Caesar from Planet of the Apes, this strain was bred to be a new leader in the family of Glue-based genetics. Consumers can expect the insane trichome production associated with Original Glue alongside a potent gassy nose that will catch attention after cracking the seal. Prepare to be baked in physical bliss and relaxation.
Caesar effects
Reported by real people like you
5 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
80% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
60% of people report feeling uplifted
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
20% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!