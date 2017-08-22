Cannatonic 1:1 CBD Cartridge 1g with Cannabis Terps

by Walden Cannabis
HybridTHC 4%CBD 9%
About this product

**Walden Cartridge - Cannatonic 1:1 CBD**

Find your balance with **Cannatonic 1:1 CBD**, a harmonious strain designed to deliver equal parts relaxation and clarity. Featuring a perfect 1:1 ratio of CBD to THC, this option offers a gentle, therapeutic experience that’s ideal for unwinding while staying clear-headed and present.

Infused with premium cannabis-derived terpenes, **Cannatonic 1:1 CBD** delights the senses with subtle notes of earthy citrus and sweet herbal undertones. Whether you’re managing stress, soothing the body, or seeking balance in your day, this strain is the perfect companion.

With the Walden Cartridge, enjoy smooth, consistent hits that preserve the natural essence of this calming strain. Discover the equilibrium of **Cannatonic 1:1 CBD** – your go-to for mindful relaxation.

About this strain

Cannatonic is a mostly CBD marijuana strain made by crossing MK Ultra and G13 Haze. This strain produces a relatively short-lived, mellow high that is also uplifting and powerfully relaxing. Medical marijuana patients choose Cannatonic to treat pain, muscle spasms, anxiety and migraines. This strain has a slightly earthy odor with a sweet citrus flavor.

 

About this brand

Walden Cannabis
Walden Cannabis grew from an eccentric group of climbers, backpackers, and yogis, who appreciated how well cannabis paired with nature. When complemented by a walk in the forest, a bonfire with friends, or a wild skinny-dip in the ocean, cannabis can deepen and enrich our connection with our planet, our brethren, and ourselves. A love of the outdoors is at the heart of our company, so we believe that we all play a role in protecting it. We prioritize long-term sustainability over short-term profits; because for us at Walden, a love of our planet demands that we participate in the fight to save it. We invite our consumers to join us in enjoying the outdoors with quality products, and a clean conscience.
