Dutch Treat Cartridge 1g

by Walden Cannabis
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this product

**Walden Cartridge - Dutch Treat**

Immerse yourself in the uplifting essence of **Dutch Treat**, a sativa-dominant strain cherished for its energizing effects and bold, complex flavor. Infused with natural terpenes, this strain features a delightful blend of sweet pine, citrus, and subtle herbal notes, delivering a refreshingly smooth and invigorating experience.

Perfect for boosting creativity, staying focused, or brightening your day, **Dutch Treat** provides a balanced cerebral buzz with just the right touch of relaxation.

**Product Highlights:**
- **Genuine CCell Cartridge:** Engineered for consistent performance and exceptional flavor.
- **Pesticide-Free & Solvent-Free:** Ensuring a pure and clean experience.
- **Sustainable & Eco-Friendly:** Mindfully crafted with care for the environment.
- **Natural Terpenes:** Offering vibrant, authentic flavor with every hit.

Elevate your senses with **Dutch Treat** – your go-to for a refreshing, sustainable, and energizing sativa-dominant experience.

About this strain

Dutch Treat is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Northern Lights with Haze. This strain produces cerebral effects that will leave you feeling uplifted and euphoric while reducing stress and relaxing the mind. Dutch Treat features a flavor profile that smells like sweet fruits mixed with pine and eucalyptus trees. Growers say this strain has dense, sticky buds that are pungent. Medical marijuana patients choose Dutch Treat to help relieve symptoms associated with fatigue, pain, and PMS. This strain originates from Amsterdam and is a cultural staple among the coffee shops there.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
About this brand

Logo for the brand Walden Cannabis
Walden Cannabis
Shop products
Walden Cannabis grew from an eccentric group of climbers, backpackers, and yogis, who appreciated how well cannabis paired with nature. When complemented by a walk in the forest, a bonfire with friends, or a wild skinny-dip in the ocean, cannabis can deepen and enrich our connection with our planet, our brethren, and ourselves. A love of the outdoors is at the heart of our company, so we believe that we all play a role in protecting it. We prioritize long-term sustainability over short-term profits; because for us at Walden, a love of our planet demands that we participate in the fight to save it. We invite our consumers to join us in enjoying the outdoors with quality products, and a clean conscience.
