About this product
**Walden Tanker - Entourage**
Experience harmony with **Entourage**, now available in Walden’s premium Tanker. This perfectly balanced 1:1:1:1 blend of **THC, CBD, CBG, and CBN** is designed for those seeking a comprehensive and synergistic cannabinoid experience. The Tanker format provides clean, precise dosing of pure, potent cannabis distillate, ensuring maximum versatility and ease of use.
Ideal for relaxation, focus, or overall wellness, **Entourage** offers the benefits of multiple cannabinoids working together in perfect unity. Free from added terpenes or unnecessary additives, it’s a pure and natural cannabis experience in a convenient glass syringe.
**Product Highlights:**
- **Balanced Cannabinoid Ratio:** 1:1:1:1 blend of THC, CBD, CBG, and CBN.
- **Pure Naked Distillate:** Free from solvents and pesticides.
- **Precision Dosing:** Glass syringe allows for clean, accurate application.
- **Pesticide-Free & Solvent-Free:** Crafted with the highest standards of purity.
- **Sustainable & Eco-Friendly:** Responsibly produced with care for the planet.
Rediscover balance with **Entourage Tanker** – the ultimate blend for a holistic cannabis experience, now in a versatile and user-friendly format.
Entourage 1:1:1:1 Tanker 1g
About this brand
Walden Cannabis
Walden Cannabis grew from an eccentric group of climbers, backpackers, and yogis, who appreciated how well cannabis paired with nature. When complemented by a walk in the forest, a bonfire with friends, or a wild skinny-dip in the ocean, cannabis can deepen and enrich our connection with our planet, our brethren, and ourselves. A love of the outdoors is at the heart of our company, so we believe that we all play a role in protecting it. We prioritize long-term sustainability over short-term profits; because for us at Walden, a love of our planet demands that we participate in the fight to save it. We invite our consumers to join us in enjoying the outdoors with quality products, and a clean conscience.
