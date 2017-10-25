Gelato Tanker 1g

by Walden Cannabis
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
About this product

**Walden Tanker - Gelato**

Indulge in the smooth relaxation of **Gelato**, now available in Walden’s premium Tanker. This indica-dominant strain is celebrated for its calming effects, making it ideal for unwinding after a long day or simply embracing a moment of tranquility. With a decadent flavor profile of creamy sweetness, citrus, and earthy undertones, **Gelato** delivers a rich and soothing cannabis experience.

The Tanker format offers clean, precise dosing of pure, naked distillate in a convenient glass syringe. Free from unnecessary additives, solvents, or pesticides, **Gelato** provides a natural and versatile option for relaxation.

**Product Highlights:**
- **Indica-Dominant:** Calming and relaxing effects to help you unwind.
- **Pure Naked Distillate:** Free from solvents and pesticides.
- **Precision Dosing:** Glass syringe ensures clean and accurate application.
- **Pesticide-Free & Solvent-Free:** Crafted with the highest standards of purity.
- **Sustainable & Eco-Friendly:** Responsibly produced with care for the environment.

Relax and savor the indulgent flavor of **Gelato Tanker** – your ultimate choice for smooth, calming moments.

About this strain

Gelato, also known as "Larry Bird" and "Gelato #42" is an evenly-balanced hybrid marijuana strain made from a crossing of Sunset Sherbet and Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies. With its balance of indica & sativa, this strain produces a euphoric high accompanied by strong feelings of relaxation. Consumers who have smoked Gelato say the effects of the strain come on quickly. You'll be left feeling numb to pain, relaxed, but mentally stimulated and productive. As far as potency goes, Gelato boasts a THC level of 21%, making it an ideal choice for medical marijuana patients seeking relief for pain, fatigue, and insomnia. Novice consumers may want to approach this THC powerhouse with caution, but those armed with a high THC tolerance will delight in the heavy-handed effects this strain offers. In terms of taste, Gelato is sweet and features fruity and creamy flavors and aromas. According to growers, this strain produces buds that bloom in dark purple hues and are illuminated by fiery orange hairs and a shiny white coating of crystal resin. The average price per gram of Gelato is $12. Because Gelato has reached a legendary status among cannabis connoisseurs, it comes as no surprise it's been used to make a variety of other high-quality Gelato strains, including Gelato #3, Gelato #33, Gelato #41, and Gelato #45.

About this brand

Walden Cannabis
Walden Cannabis grew from an eccentric group of climbers, backpackers, and yogis, who appreciated how well cannabis paired with nature. When complemented by a walk in the forest, a bonfire with friends, or a wild skinny-dip in the ocean, cannabis can deepen and enrich our connection with our planet, our brethren, and ourselves. A love of the outdoors is at the heart of our company, so we believe that we all play a role in protecting it. We prioritize long-term sustainability over short-term profits; because for us at Walden, a love of our planet demands that we participate in the fight to save it. We invite our consumers to join us in enjoying the outdoors with quality products, and a clean conscience.
