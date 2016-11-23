About this product
Hurkle 3:1 CBD Cartridge 1g
HybridTHC 4%CBD 7%
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
view similar products
Currently unavailableWe couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
About this product
About this strain
Bred by Subcool's The Dank, Hurkle is a hybrid cross between the high-CBD sativa Harlequin and a Querkle indica. Most Hurkle phenotypes will hover around a 1:1 ratio of THC and CBD, but some variation should be expected. Flavors of grape, coffee, and chocolate overwhelm the palate in a flavorful introduction to Hurkle’s calming effects. CBD and THC team up to crush pain, stress, and anxiety, leaving you feeling relaxed in both mind and body.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Notice a problem?Report this item