Hurkle 3:1 CBD Cartridge 1g

by Walden Cannabis
HybridTHC 4%CBD 7%
About this product

**Walden Cartridge - Hurkle**

Find balance and calm with **Hurkle**, a 3:1 CBD:THC blend designed for those seeking gentle relaxation with minimal psychoactivity. This carefully crafted formula offers the therapeutic benefits of CBD with a subtle touch of THC for enhanced wellness and tranquility.

With no added terpenes or unnecessary additives, **Hurkle** delivers a smooth, consistent vapor experience that’s clean, pure, and natural.

**Product Highlights:**
- **3:1 CBD:THC Ratio:** A calming blend with a focus on CBD benefits.
- **Pure Naked Distillate:** Free from terpenes, solvents, pesticides, and additives.
- **Genuine CCell Cartridge:** Engineered for reliable and smooth hits.
- **Pesticide-Free & Solvent-Free:** Ensuring the highest standards of purity.
- **Sustainable & Eco-Friendly:** Responsibly crafted with care for the environment.

Experience gentle relief and balance with **Hurkle** – the perfect choice for wellness and relaxation.

About this strain

Bred by Subcool's The Dank, Hurkle is a hybrid cross between the high-CBD sativa Harlequin and a Querkle indica. Most Hurkle phenotypes will hover around a 1:1 ratio of THC and CBD, but some variation should be expected. Flavors of grape, coffee, and chocolate overwhelm the palate in a flavorful introduction to Hurkle’s calming effects. CBD and THC team up to crush pain, stress, and anxiety, leaving you feeling relaxed in both mind and body.

About this brand

Walden Cannabis
Walden Cannabis grew from an eccentric group of climbers, backpackers, and yogis, who appreciated how well cannabis paired with nature. When complemented by a walk in the forest, a bonfire with friends, or a wild skinny-dip in the ocean, cannabis can deepen and enrich our connection with our planet, our brethren, and ourselves. A love of the outdoors is at the heart of our company, so we believe that we all play a role in protecting it. We prioritize long-term sustainability over short-term profits; because for us at Walden, a love of our planet demands that we participate in the fight to save it. We invite our consumers to join us in enjoying the outdoors with quality products, and a clean conscience.
