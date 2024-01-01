About this product
**Walden Tanker - Hurkle**
Find balance and calm with **Hurkle**, now available in Walden’s premium Tanker. This 3:1 CBD:THC blend is designed for those seeking gentle relaxation with minimal psychoactivity. The carefully crafted formula combines the therapeutic benefits of CBD with a subtle touch of THC, promoting enhanced wellness and tranquility.
The Tanker format offers clean, precise dosing of pure, naked distillate for versatile and easy use. Free from added terpenes, solvents, and unnecessary additives, **Hurkle** provides a pure and natural cannabis experience in a convenient glass syringe.
**Product Highlights:**
- **3:1 CBD:THC Ratio:** A calming blend with a focus on CBD benefits.
- **Pure Naked Distillate:** Free from solvents and pesticides.
- **Precision Dosing:** Glass syringe allows for clean, accurate application.
- **Pesticide-Free & Solvent-Free:** Crafted to meet the highest standards of purity.
- **Sustainable & Eco-Friendly:** Responsibly produced with care for the planet.
Experience gentle relief and balance with **Hurkle Tanker** – the ideal choice for wellness and relaxation in a versatile format.
About this brand
Walden Cannabis
Walden Cannabis grew from an eccentric group of climbers, backpackers, and yogis, who appreciated how well cannabis paired with nature. When complemented by a walk in the forest, a bonfire with friends, or a wild skinny-dip in the ocean, cannabis can deepen and enrich our connection with our planet, our brethren, and ourselves. A love of the outdoors is at the heart of our company, so we believe that we all play a role in protecting it. We prioritize long-term sustainability over short-term profits; because for us at Walden, a love of our planet demands that we participate in the fight to save it. We invite our consumers to join us in enjoying the outdoors with quality products, and a clean conscience.
