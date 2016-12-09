About this strain
Jack 47
Jack 47 combines two of the most sought-after varieties of cannabis: Jack Herer and AK-47. This super hybrid, bred by Sweet Seeds, is mostly sativa and carries the sweet, captivating aroma of Jack Herer. Growers will appreciate the vigorous growth and large colas this strain produces. While connoisseurs are drawn in by the smooth earthy flavor of sugary lemons, patients enjoy Jack 47's immediate relief from stress and muscle pains.
Jack 47 effects
Reported by real people like you
27 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
85% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
66% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry eyes
25% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
18% of people say it helps with depression
Lack of appetite
14% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
Stress
14% of people say it helps with stress
About this brand
Walden Cannabis
Walden Cannabis grew from an eccentric group of climbers, backpackers, and yogis, who appreciated how well cannabis paired with nature. When complemented by a walk in the forest, a bonfire with friends, or a wild skinny-dip in the ocean, cannabis can deepen and enrich our connection with our planet, our brethren, and ourselves. A love of the outdoors is at the heart of our company, so we believe that we all play a role in protecting it. We prioritize long-term sustainability over short-term profits; because for us at Walden, a love of our planet demands that we participate in the fight to save it. We invite our consumers to join us in enjoying the outdoors with quality products, and a clean conscience.