About this strain
Jack 47 combines two of the most sought-after varieties of cannabis: Jack Herer and AK-47. This super hybrid, bred by Sweet Seeds, is mostly sativa and carries the sweet, captivating aroma of Jack Herer. Growers will appreciate the vigorous growth and large colas this strain produces. While connoisseurs are drawn in by the smooth earthy flavor of sugary lemons, patients enjoy Jack 47's immediate relief from stress and muscle pains.
Jack 47 effects
Reported by real people like you
28 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
82% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
64% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
64% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry eyes
25% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
17% of people say it helps with depression
Lack of appetite
14% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
Stress
14% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
